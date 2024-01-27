Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,795,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,449. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

