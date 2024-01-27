Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.61 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,405 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,655. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.