Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 14,793,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

