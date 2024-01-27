Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock worth $26,993,240. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,859. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

