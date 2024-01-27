Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.39. 4,038,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

