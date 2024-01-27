Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $392.67. 450,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

