Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,285 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.61. 465,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

