Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 33,326 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,008. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.19.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

