Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 207.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $44,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.41. 1,071,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.