Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NARI stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 967,001 shares in the company, valued at $59,219,141.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,219,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

