Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.