Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 13,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 78,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.