InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 129,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,281. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth $202,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

