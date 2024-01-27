InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Announces Dividend of $0.18

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Performance

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.