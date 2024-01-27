InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:SCAP)

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

