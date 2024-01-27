Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) vs. Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) Head to Head Survey

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Eyewear has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Eyewear has a beta of 54.78, indicating that its stock price is 5,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Innovative Eyewear currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 315.38%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $603,793.00 9.01 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Signature Eyewear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Signature Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear -1,017.90% -97.70% -90.20% Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Signature Eyewear beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

