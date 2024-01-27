Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 41.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BAPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 14,760 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.