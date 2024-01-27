Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

