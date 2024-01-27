InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 9,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,476 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

