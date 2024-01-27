Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

INO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,034. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

