Insider Buying: PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

PNI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

