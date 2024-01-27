Insider Buying: PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %
PNI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
