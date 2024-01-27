Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $19,291.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,101.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,384. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

