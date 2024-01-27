Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

