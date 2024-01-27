Insider Selling: Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells 91,052 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of KURA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 455,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after acquiring an additional 788,095 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

