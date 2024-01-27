Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,398,600.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.