Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $273,800.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
Read Our Latest Report on PTCT
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
Featured Articles
