Insider Selling: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $26,340.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $995,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 893,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

