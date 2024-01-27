Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $5,666,437.08 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $211.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

