Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.95 and last traded at $112.00. 146,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 169,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Insperity Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

