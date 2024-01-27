Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$208.93. 143,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,755. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$214.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$200.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.2273352 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

