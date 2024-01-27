Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 5,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Intchains Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million and a P/E ratio of -453.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.