Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
