Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ITR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 20,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$2.35.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

