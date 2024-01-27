Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

