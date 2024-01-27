Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

INTC traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

