Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, January 29th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ INBS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.51.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

