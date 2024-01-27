Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 24.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Interface by 86.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Interface by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 53.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 140,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,791. The firm has a market cap of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.00 and a beta of 1.94. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

