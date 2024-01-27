International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.42. 9,895,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

