International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 568.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,958. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 242.85% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

