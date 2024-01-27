Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

