Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.