Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

