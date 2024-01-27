Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,053,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 826,568 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.34.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 398.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 103.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 408.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,084 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

