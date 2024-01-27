Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3968 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.