Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3968 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
