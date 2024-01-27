Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.48

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 1570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.