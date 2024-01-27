Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.58

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 35567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

