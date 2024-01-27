Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 52,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,588. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

