Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,823,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. Research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

