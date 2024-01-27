Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,389. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

