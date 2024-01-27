InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 5,150.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NVIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,117. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InVivo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

