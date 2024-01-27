Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 964,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

